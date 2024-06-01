A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hamas using anti-Israel campus groups to recruit future US leaders into 'terrorist cult'

'When someone tells you they are trying to provide material support to terrorists, believe them'

Published June 1, 2024 at 4:43pm

(HEAD TOPICS) – A lawsuit filed this month against National Students for Justice in Palestine offers an important window into how Hamas terrorists are allegedly using the campus group to recruit America’s future leaders into its 'terrorist cult,' according to two lawyers involved in the case. Anat Alon-Beck of Case Western Reserve University School of Law and Mark Goldfeder of the National Jewish Advocacy Center both spoke to Fox News Digital about the lawsuit filed on behalf of survivors of the Oct. 7 attack.

Goldfeder noted that the major purpose of the lawsuit is to differentiate those being misled from those extremists who are allegedly working toward the same ends as the terrorist group. 'We might actually save a generation of Americans from accidentally walking into a terrorist cult,' he said.

Alon-Beck and Goldfeder say to 'believe' these groups when they say they want to destroy Israel and not brush it off as just idle talk. The tagline for this lawsuit is: When someone tells you they are trying to provide material support to terrorists, believe them,' Goldfeder said. 'And we do.'

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







