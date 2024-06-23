Heroic fishermen save 38 dogs from drowning in lake: 'We're just flabbergasted'

(FOX NEWS) -- What started as a day on the water with a friend turned into a full-on rescue mission of 38 dogs.

Bob Gist, 61, a State Farm agent in Arkansas, decided to go on a fishing trip with his friend Brad Carlisle, a State Farm agent in Tennessee, after not seeing each other for a while, Gist told Fox News Digital.

Fishing crew rescues 38 dogs treading water in lake | Read more: https://t.co/vYhRVjXFPX — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) June 20, 2024

The two men headed to Grenada Lake in Mississippi and got in touch with Jordan Chrestman, a local fishing guide, who led them out onto the water.

