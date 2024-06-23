A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsGOOD NEWS!

Heroic fishermen save 38 dogs from drowning in lake: 'We're just flabbergasted'

'They're all going in different directions because they can no longer see the bank on either side'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 23, 2024 at 7:33pm

(FOX NEWS) -- What started as a day on the water with a friend turned into a full-on rescue mission of 38 dogs.

Bob Gist, 61, a State Farm agent in Arkansas, decided to go on a fishing trip with his friend Brad Carlisle, a State Farm agent in Tennessee, after not seeing each other for a while, Gist told Fox News Digital.

The two men headed to Grenada Lake in Mississippi and got in touch with Jordan Chrestman, a local fishing guide, who led them out onto the water.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Heroic fishermen save 38 dogs from drowning in lake: 'We're just flabbergasted'
WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld brings audience to laughter with brutal takedown of anti-Israel hecklers
'You don't expect that': Divers recover amazing haul 300 years after hurricane sank loaded ships
Terror as gunmen open fire on synagogues and churches in Russia leaving multiple dead
'Going to end badly': How Biden's signature plan for Gaza aid turned into a nightmare
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×