A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel and Mideast WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Hezbollah's growing arsenal tests limits of Israel's Iron Dome defense system

Growing sophistication threatens Jewish State

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 28, 2024 at 6:11pm

(SUMMARY NEWS) – The terrorists have attacked Israel for years. These attacks have intensified since their fellow terror group Hamas was let in by Israel to kill Israelis. And now, the war may widen…

Tensions along the border between Israel and Lebanon have escalated, with frequent exchanges of fire involving Israeli forces and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, issued a stark warning recently, claiming that all of Israel would be vulnerable in the event of a war, highlighting the reach of Hezbollah’s missiles and drones.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Hezbollah’s ability to challenge Israel’s defense capabilities was demonstrated through a detailed surveillance video released by the group, showing an unmanned aerial vehicle that managed to evade the Iron Dome defense system and record footage of sensitive locations in Israel, including a facility operated by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems—the manufacturer of the Iron Dome system.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







GOP reps demand Biden DHS cough up info on 'biased' panel featuring anti-Trump intel officials
Hezbollah's growing arsenal tests limits of Israel's Iron Dome defense system
White House on edge as Netanyahu's Congress speech looms amid Gaza tensions
Dem fundraising platform enabling donations to nonprofit linked to Palestinian terror organization
Biden's campaign is over, what happens next?
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×