A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsTHE LEFT UNHINGED

Hillary Clinton slammed for using D-Day to call Trump Hitler

Disabled comments on post because it was flooded with complaints

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 8, 2024 at 2:13pm
Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton

(MODERNITY) – Two time presidential loser Hillary Clinton used the 80th anniversary of D-Day as a way of attacking Donald Trump and comparing him to Hitler.

Hillary directly compared the fight against Nazi Germany during World War Two to voting against Trump in the upcoming election. Worse still, Clinton equated those who will vote against Trump to soldiers who put their lives on the line in the Normandy landings.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Hillary disabled the comments on the post because the consensus among pretty much everyone who saw it is that it is disgusting and completely lacking in respect.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Hillary Clinton slammed for using D-Day to call Trump Hitler
IRS bought software to help customer service, didn't use it
Major lithium discovery in fracking wastewater leaves the left facing EV 'irony'
Trans school killer used grant funds to buy guns
'Hamas supporter' Briahna Joy Gray fired after rolling eyes at Oct. 7 survivor during interview
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×