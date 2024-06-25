Hillary Clinton tells Joe Biden how to debate President Trump

Hillary Clinton was the loser in the 2016 presidential election to President Donald Trump. In fact, she became a two-time loser in that race, having lost out on the Democratic nomination years earlier to Barack Obama, and repeatedly has claimed the 2016 election was stolen from her.

But her experiences are giving her the confidence to tell Joe Biden how to debate 2024 opponent President Donald Trump in a CNN event that is scheduled Thursday.

And she's taking some criticism for her decision to tell Biden what to do.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Explained The Patriotic News, in a headline: "Woman who will always be remembered for losing to Donald Trump has advice for Joe Biden."

The report noted that as it's an election year, "it is naturally time for Hillary Clinton to brush off the cobwebs and say a bunch of words about taking on Donald Trump and saving the country from a man she lost to in 2016."

Will Joe Biden take Hillary Clinton's advice? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 52% (44 Votes) 48% (40 Votes)

The report explained, "The former First Lady and Secretary of State is largely responsible for us becoming a country whose history books can say 'President Donald Trump' in future editions. But, that doesn't mean she doesn’t have advice for Joe Biden, who is taking on Trump for the second time this year. She is releasing a book soon, and she is also writing op-eds in the New York Times, giving advice to Joe Biden."

It continued, "It bears repeating: Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in 2016, has advice for Joe Biden, who is the only person to have beaten Donald Trump in an election."

Clinton, who has insisted since 2016 that one can run the best campaign, and still have the election "stolen," criticized Trump for debating with "nonsense" and "blather."

She wrote, "Yet expectations for him are so low that if he doesn’t literally light himself on fire on Thursday evening, some will say he was downright presidential. Biden is a wise and decent man who is fighting hard for working families. Yes, he’s 81. That’s just three years older than Mr. Trump."

The report, however noted, "Sure, Biden is only three years older than Trump, but the latter isn’t showing signs of dementia and elder abuse. The current president has to be guided off stages and given notecards and clear cues. He needs pre-screened questions and Easter Bunny handlers."

In her op-ed Clinton charged that she endured "interruptions, insults and lies" in her meetings with Trump.

"It is a waste of time to try to refute Mr. Trump’s arguments like in a normal debate. It’s nearly impossible to identify what his arguments even are," she claimed.

She attributed Trump's tactics to his desire to "avoid" answering questions about "unpopular" positions, like limits on abortion, tax breaks for job-creators and big oil.

"These ploys will fall flat if Mr. Biden is as direct and forceful as he was when engaging Republican hecklers at the State of the Union address in March. The president also has facts and truth on his side. He led America’s comeback from a historic health and economic crisis, with more than 15 million jobs created so far, incomes for working families rising, inflation slowing and investments in clean energy and advanced manufacturing soaring," she claimed.

Clinton's promotion of Biden, however, failed to mention that the experimental COVID shots he promoted, even required, now are known to have caused people to die from their side effects.

And many of those jobs "created" were simply people returning to work from his COVID-era shutdown of businesses.

And while incomes may be rising for some, inflation was at historic lows in the range of 1.4% when Biden took office, a figure that quickly exploded to 9.1% under his economic plan and agenda to spend trillions of tax dollars.

It's been declining some since that peak but still has totaled nearly 21% since he took office.

And his "investments" in clean energy largely have been crackdowns on the fossil fuel industry, which has pushed fuel costs for families to record highs.

Another hit on families was the surge in higher interest rates, triggered by the inflation.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!