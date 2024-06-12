House Dems create task force to attack conservative plan to defang Deep State

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Jarrett Stepman

The Daily Signal

A group of House Democrats are launching a task force intended to stop a project by conservative leaders to restructure the federal bureaucracy under a future conservative president.

The “Stop Project 2025 Task Force,” announced by Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., targets The Heritage Foundation’s 2025 Presidential Transition Project, also known as Project 2025.

Project 2025 takes aim at the federal bureaucracy and includes proposals to not only remove recalcitrant, unelected bureaucrats hostile to conservative policies, but to make the federal departments more responsive to the president.

Career civil servants often tussled with then-President Donald Trump’s administration with disagreements over policy. Trump often referred to the bureaucracy’s attempts to thwart him as the “deep state.”

Members of the anti-Project 2025 group include “Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Ted Lieu, D-Calif.; House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; and Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.,” Axios reported.

This task force will “help gather research, organize briefings, and coordinate messaging and legislative strategy among the Democratic Caucus,” Huffman’s office said, according to the Axios report.

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts put out a statement saying that the Democrats’ task force is “unserious,” and that the recommendations in Project 2025 are all publicly available.

“Project 2025 will not be ‘stopped’ by an unserious, mistake-riddled press release or a task force of House Democrats lacking a basic understanding of federal governance,” Roberts said. “It’s amusing how those on the Left seem surprised that conservative policy organizations advocate for conservative policies.”

Roberts said that instead of fixing the problems caused by President Joe Biden’s administration, House Democrats are wasting taxpayer dollars on “a smear campaign against the united effort to restore self-governance to everyday Americans.”

