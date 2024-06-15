House plan includes warning for U.N. about tough times that could come

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Brett Schaefer

Real Clear Wire

However, the House bill needs to be seen as a bright warning light for the United Nations if Donald Trump wins in November and/or Republicans gain control of both the House and Senate.

Should the U.S. stop funding the U.N.? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

President Biden entered office in 2021 boasting that “ America is Back ” and pledging to reverse many policies of President Trump to “repair our alliances and engage with the world.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The White House did not condition its reengagement on reform and fought to wrangle all the funding it could from Congress. U.S. contributions to the UN system rose from $11.6 billion in 2020 to $18.1 billion in 2022.

But this generosity has not enhanced the U.S. relationship with the UN. Quite the opposite. Instead of working with the U.S. to address its concerns, the UN and the member states have done the opposite, squandering the opportunity to demonstrate to its largest financial backer that the organization can be a useful partner of America.

The WHO never condemned China for contributing to the severity of COVID-19 and has squandered over two years of negotiations on a misguided pandemic agreement that would not address the flaws that contributed to COVID-19.

UNESCO continues to support Palestinian efforts to rewrite history to scrub Jewish ties to the Holy Land, including designating “ Tell es-Sultan ” near the ancient city of Jericho as a World Heritage site in 2023. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas praised UNESCO for the designation that “testifies to the authenticity and history of the Palestinian people.”

Likewise, the UN General Assembly continued its annual practice of condemning the U.S. for its economic sanctions on Cuba, the UN Human Rights Committee found that the U.S. had not upheld many of its human rights obligations, the UN General Assembly rewarded the Palestinians with enhanced privileges and status over U.S. objections, and so on.

No wonder House Republicans – and the American people who overwhelming think the UN is doing a “poor job” – are fed up. Given this recent record, is it shocking that the desire to fund UNRWA, UNESCO, the Human Rights Council, and the United Nations is coming up short in Congress?

The bottom line is that the UN is increasingly irrelevant in solving major world crises and seemingly less interested in a good relationship with the United States than in it is in placating America’s adversaries.

The Biden administration – naïvely fixated on having a seat at the UN table for its own sake – has protected the UN from the brunt of congressional ire despite being repeatedly rebuffed by the organization. If Trump and Republican House and Seante candidates win in November, the toll may come due.

Brett D. Schaefer is the Jay Kingham Senior Research Fellow in International Regulatory Affairs at The Heritage Foundation.

This article was originally published by RealClearWorld and made available via RealClearWire.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!