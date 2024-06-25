House report: 'Highest levels' of CIA 'coordinated' with Biden campaign

Members of a House Judiciary Committee subcommittee say they now have gotten confirmation that the then-CIA chief, Gina Haspel, likely knew about a leftist plot to have intel officers issue a statement that that laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden was "Russian" disinformation before it happened.

And two of the signers apparently were under contract to work for the CIA at the time they made the statement that ultimately proved to be a lie.

The committee reported Tuesday that its information shows those CIA elements "colluded with the Biden campaign."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"We knew that the rushed statement from the 51 former intelligence officials was a political maneuver between the Biden campaign and the intelligence community. Now with this interim report, we reveal how officials at the highest levels of the CIA were aware of the statement and CIA employees knew that several of the so-called former officials were on active contract with the CIA. The report underscores the risks posed by a weaponized federal government," explained committee chief Jim Jordan.

And Mike Turner, chairman of the House Intel Committee, added, "The House Intelligence Committee's work provided us with solid direct evidence that in the final weeks before the 2020 presidential election, 51 former intelligence officials coordinated with the Biden campaign to falsely cast doubt on an explosive New York Post story and label Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop as 'Russian disinformation.' The committee worked to obtain classified documents from the CIA, including emails, and fought to include evidence of these materials in our report."

Is the entire federal government now weaponized against conservatives? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The details come from the House Judiciary Committee's Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

In fact, evidence available to date suggests that multiple layers of the federal government have been pushed into attacking President Donald Trump.

For example, multiple criminal and civil cases against him were launched as soon as he announced his run for the presidency in 2024.

Congress' new report is called, "The Intelligence Community 51: How CIA Contractors colluded with The Biden Campaign to Mislead American Voters."

The congressional report explains "how the highest levels of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), up to and including then-CIA Director Gina Haspel, were made aware of the 'Public Statement on the Hunter Biden Emails' by 51 former intelligence officials prior to its approval and publication. The report reveals important new facts, such as how some of the statement's signatories, including former Deputy CIA Director Michael Morell, were on active contract with the CIA at the time they issued the Hunter Biden statement to discredit damaging allegations about Biden family influence peddling just weeks before the 2020 presidential election."

That statement claimed the details about Biden family scandals revealed in the laptop was disinformation. In fact, it was all genuine and now has been documented as such as the federal government used it in evidence against Hunter Biden in a trial in which he was convicted of gun law felonies.

A survey after the election suggested had that information about the Bidens' scandals been widely available to voters, Biden would have lost that election.

The report from Congress explained on October 14, 2020, the New York Post published a report "detailing how Hunter Biden used the position and influence of his father, now-President Joe Biden, for personal gain with the apparent awareness of President Biden. Five days later, on October 19, 2020, 51 former intelligence officials signed on to a public statement that stated that the Hunter Biden laptop story had 'all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,' in an attempt to discredit the New York Post’s reporting."

Social media corporations fell into alignment behind the Democrats' statement, actively suppressing the truthful reporting.

The committee's earlier report found the letter originated with now-Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who suggested the idea to Morell.

The new reporting confirms that the highest officials in the CIA knew of the "disinformation" statement as it was being developed. A CIA officer confirmed he told Haspel or Deputy Director Vaughn Frederick Bishop of the impending release.

That, the committee confirms, "suggests that senior CIA leadership had ample opportunity to assess to validity of the statement's claims."

And signers Michael Morell and David Buckley reportedly were actively working for the CIA at the time the statement was released.

That means, the report said, they may have "abused their positions" regarding the statement.

And, the committee report said, "The signatories' decision to leverage their former intelligence community titles to promote a narrative about foreign election interference improperly embroiled the agency in domestic politics."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!