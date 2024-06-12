House votes to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress

(FOX NEWS) -- The House voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress on Wednesday, referring the top Department of Justice (DOJ) official for criminal charges.

The measure passed nearly along party lines in a 216 to 207 vote, with just one Republican – Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio, voting against it.

Today the U.S. House voted to hold AG Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to hand over audio related to Biden’s mishandling of classified documents. He is accused of covering up & shielding Biden from criticism.pic.twitter.com/xvlM89RAeu — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) June 12, 2024

Joyce said in a statement after the vote, "As a former prosecutor, I cannot in good conscience support a resolution that would further politicize our judicial system to score political points. The American people expect Congress to work for them, solve policy problems, and prioritize good governance. Enough is enough."

Read the full story ›