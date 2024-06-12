A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election Politics U.S.ON CAPITOL HILL

House votes to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress

Republicans went after Garland for not handing over the Hur-Biden audio tapes

Published June 12, 2024 at 5:35pm
Published June 12, 2024 at 5:35pm
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Video screenshot)

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

(FOX NEWS) -- The House voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress on Wednesday, referring the top Department of Justice (DOJ) official for criminal charges.

The measure passed nearly along party lines in a 216 to 207 vote, with just one Republican – Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio, voting against it.

Joyce said in a statement after the vote, "As a former prosecutor, I cannot in good conscience support a resolution that would further politicize our judicial system to score political points. The American people expect Congress to work for them, solve policy problems, and prioritize good governance. Enough is enough."

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







