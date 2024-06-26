A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Huge percentage of Gen Z worried about job displacement due to AI

'We recognize that students have a great deal of anxiety about their future jobs'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 25, 2024 at 9:08pm

(Photo by Raphael Nast on Unsplash)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Sixty-two percent of Gen Zers are worried about job displacement due to artificial intelligence, or AI, according to a new survey.

A career interest survey of roughly 10,000 Gen Z students, or those born after 1997, found that, among other things, high school and college students from all 50 states believe AI will shrink their job prospects.

In particular, 11 percent of the students surveyed responded that they are “extremely worried” AI would eliminate jobs they were interested in, while 13 percent of Gen Z are “very worried” and 38 percent are “somewhat worried” about job displacement, according to the findings.

Read the full story ›

×