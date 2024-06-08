WATCH: Huge pro-Palestine protest surrounds White House

(THE BLAZE) – Pro-Palestinian activists demanding an end to the war in Gaza staged a massive protest that surrounded the White House, and there were smoke bombs ignited. Progressives vehemently demanded that President Joe Biden be arrested for war crimes for the U.S. involvement in the Israel-Hamas War.

Thousands of demonstrators descended on Washington on Saturday to demand a ceasefire in Gaza. The crowd chanted: "Hey Joe Biden, you’re a sellout! Pack your bags and get the hell out! Biden you're a liar! We demand a ceasefire! How many kids have you killed today!"

Anti-Israel protesters surrounding the White House march chanting “Kill another soldier now. Hezbollah, hezbollah, kill another Zionist now”. pic.twitter.com/Npn2hnUrZj — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) June 8, 2024

Journalist Julio Rosas reported from the ground that the protesters "formed a mob and chased U.S. Park Police and Secret Service out of Lafayette Square after officers apparently tried to arrest someone." He noted that law enforcement was forced out of the park and retreated to "the boundaries of the protest."

