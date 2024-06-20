A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S. WorldINVASION USA

Hundreds of migrants from ISIS hotbed country have crossed U.S. border under Biden

Expert worries terrorist group is 'seeding people' to prepare for possible attack

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 20, 2024 at 4:15pm

(NEW YORK POST) – The number of migrants flocking to the U.S.-Mexico border from a country known as a hotbed of ISIS recruitment has skyrocketed under President Biden. More than 1,500 migrants from Tajikistan are known to have crossed the border between October 2020 and May 2024, according to leaked border dated obtained by The Post. At least 500 Tajiks have been caught so far this year.

Over the previous 14 years there were just 26 Tajik nationals crossing the border. It’s unknown how many of the Tajik migrants were released into the U.S., but the vast majority of migrants caught at the border claim asylum and are allowed to stay while they await a court hearing.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The small Central Asian country, which borders both China and Afghanistan, has become a major source of terrorists for ISIS and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), an extreme offshoot of the Islamic State militant group.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Hundreds of migrants from ISIS hotbed country have crossed U.S. border under Biden
Major South American country experiences nationwide blackout
Customers of major bank reporting wave of wire fraud in their accounts
Feds try to delay release of non-public COVID vaccine safety data until at least 2026
Scientist warns daily use of popular mouthwash may increase risk of 2 deadly cancers
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×