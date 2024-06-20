Hundreds of migrants from ISIS hotbed country have crossed U.S. border under Biden

(NEW YORK POST) – The number of migrants flocking to the U.S.-Mexico border from a country known as a hotbed of ISIS recruitment has skyrocketed under President Biden. More than 1,500 migrants from Tajikistan are known to have crossed the border between October 2020 and May 2024, according to leaked border dated obtained by The Post. At least 500 Tajiks have been caught so far this year.

Over the previous 14 years there were just 26 Tajik nationals crossing the border. It’s unknown how many of the Tajik migrants were released into the U.S., but the vast majority of migrants caught at the border claim asylum and are allowed to stay while they await a court hearing.

The small Central Asian country, which borders both China and Afghanistan, has become a major source of terrorists for ISIS and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), an extreme offshoot of the Islamic State militant group.

