Hunter Biden drops lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani over laptop

Now that the federal government itself has used Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop information as evidence in court, affirming its authenticity, there probably are only a handful of diehards who still portray it as Russian disinformation.

Even Biden now has dropped a lawsuit he had filed against former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and his former lawyer, accusing them of manipulating data on the unit.

That piece of electronics was a key to Joe Biden's election victory in 2020. When it was uncovered by the New York Post, which reported on the scandalous information it contained about Biden family operations, including overseas business schemes, the FBI warned publications against using it.

Then 51 ex-intel officials that had been in government offices wrote a letter claiming it was "Russian disinformation." In fact, it was Hunter Biden's and fully accurate in its revelations.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Polling later showed that had that information been generally reported, enough voters would have moved their vote to another candidate that Biden would have lost the 2020 ballot.

The New York Post now is confirming Biden is dropping the case.

"Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell filed the stipulation for dismissal Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York," the report said. "The attorney asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit against Giuliani and Robert Costello 'without prejudice, with each party bearing its own attorneys’ fees, costs, and expenses.'"

Records show lawyers for the three parties all agreed. Biden had claimed that Giuliani and Costello violated the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by hacking the machine and manipulating data.

Biden charged them with destroying his digital privacy.

"This dismissal – along with Hunter Biden’s conviction based on evidence taken from the laptop – is a vindication for Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Costello as well as all of the media outlets who broke the laptop story in 2020 and suffered orchestrated censorship by social media, the leftist mainstream media, and others who engaged in election interference," Giuliani's attorney, Joe Sibley, told the Post.

The motion to dismiss the suit must be approved by U.S. District Judge Jessica Clarke before it is final.

The 54-year-old Biden was convicted – using evidence from his laptop – just days ago of three felonies related to his purchase of a revolver in 2018, and his lies on a federal government form which asked about his drug use and addiction.

Biden had abandoned the laptop at a Delaware repair shop in 2019, and it has proven to provide scandal after scandal for him, and Joe Biden, since.

While the repair shop owner found evidence of drug use and other possible crimes, he turned the computer over to the FBI, but not before making a copy of the drive, which later was given to Costello.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!