Hunter Biden's law license suspended after guilty verdict

Hunter Biden’s Washington, D.C., law license was suspended Tuesday as a result of his felony conviction.

Hunter Biden was convicted earlier this month on three felony charges related to his purchase of a revolver while addicted to drugs. The order suspending his law license states that the offenses are “serious crimes as defined by D.C. Bar Rule XI,” immediately barring him from practicing law until the matter is formally resolved.

“The Board of Professional Responsibility is directed to institute a formal proceeding to determine the nature of the offense and whether it involves moral turpitude within the meaning of D.C. Code,” the court order states.

Hunter Biden remained a member of the bar in “good standing” for months after his legal troubles began, even while he sought to negotiate a plea deal last summer that would have had him plead guilty to two tax crimes and enter a diversion agreement for a felony gun charge. The deal fell apart under Judge Maryellen Noreika’s questioning of a provision that would have granted him broad immunity.

JUST IN: Hunter Biden’s law license has been suspended in D.C. pic.twitter.com/651MMPtMjP — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 25, 2024



Biden also was indicted in December on felony tax charges related to his alleged failure to pay more than $1.4 million. A trial will be held in California in September.

Hunter Biden remains a member of the Connecticut Bar, though since 2021 he has been on administrative suspension for “failure to pay the Client Security Fund fee,” the Connecticut Judicial Branch website shows.

Hunter Biden’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

