IDF engages terrorists, finds weapons in Gaza university used as Hamas HQ

(JERUSALEM POST) – The IDF announced on Friday that it had located and destroyed weapons caches at a university in Gaza that Hamas had been using as a headquarters. Combat teams from the Alexandroni Brigade, the 8th Brigade, and the Multidimensional Unit operated in the Gaza Strip under the direction of the 99th Division, the military added.

The IDF reported that the combat teams completed a number of operations all across the Strip to expand and increase IDF operational control in the area. The 8th Brigade's combat team operated in Al-Zahra, on the outskirts of Nuseirat.

The soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists and located a weapons storage facility that contained mortars and military equipment belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

