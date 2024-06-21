A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

IDF engages terrorists, finds weapons in Gaza university used as Hamas HQ

Located many weapons caches, tunnel shafts in the area

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 21, 2024 at 6:22pm
IDF soldiers during operational activity in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza on Monday, May 20, 2024. (IDF photo)

IDF soldiers during operational activity in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza on Monday, May 20, 2024. (IDF photo)

(JERUSALEM POST) – The IDF announced on Friday that it had located and destroyed weapons caches at a university in Gaza that Hamas had been using as a headquarters. Combat teams from the Alexandroni Brigade, the 8th Brigade, and the Multidimensional Unit operated in the Gaza Strip under the direction of the 99th Division, the military added.

The IDF reported that the combat teams completed a number of operations all across the Strip to expand and increase IDF operational control in the area. The 8th Brigade's combat team operated in Al-Zahra, on the outskirts of Nuseirat.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists and located a weapons storage facility that contained mortars and military equipment belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







IDF engages terrorists, finds weapons in Gaza university used as Hamas HQ
Israeli foreign minister decries 'grossly erroneous' U.N. data on Hamas war
Disallowing phones: The directives indicating Hezbollah is panicking
Armenia recognizes Palestinian state
RFK fails to meet CNN debate requirements
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×