Improving prospective memory: Never forget your tasks again with these brain hacks

'If there is an item you don't want to forget, put it in front of the door so you can't miss it'

Published June 4, 2024 at 4:33pm

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(THE CONVERSATION) -- Have you ever walked into a room and then wondered why you went there?

If you’ve experienced this phenomenon, you’ve had a prospective memory lapse.

Memory usually means remembering things that have already happened. But prospective memory is the ability to remember to do something in the future – such as stopping to get milk on the way home from work, calling your mom on her birthday or remembering to take your casserole out of the oven. Sometimes, errors lead to heartbreaking results – such as forgetting to take your toddler out of the car on a hot day.

