Investigators in Congress call Fauci back, this time to talk about censorship

Anthony Fauci, the ex-chief of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, a key promoter of the COVID-isn't-from-the-Wuhan lab ideology as well as the shots mandated for the China virus, already has provided a disruption in Congress by triggering Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The congresswoman from Georgia told Fauci he should be in jail:

And it appears Congress is not yet finished with Fauci.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Friday dispatched a letter to him demanding that he appear before the committee and Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government "for a transcribed interview regarding his involvement in the Biden White House's censorship efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Does Fauci belong in jail? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Jordan's announcement explained that in 2021, while chief medical adviser to Biden, "senior Biden White House officials … engaged in a monthslong censorship effort."

Already, he said, there's evidence from Facebook that "one of the world's largest social media platforms censored the lab leak theory because of 'pressure' from the Biden White House."

In fact, that COVID came out of that lab, which was doing gain-of-function experiments on bat viruses, making them more dangerous, is assumed now.

Jordan wrote to Fauci, explaining, "The Committee on the Judiciary and Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government are conducting oversight of how and to what extent the Executive Branch has coerced or colluded with companies and other intermediaries to censor Americans' speech. We believe that you are uniquely positioned to aid the Committee's oversight, as you served as Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden and Chief Medical Advisor for President Biden's COVID-19 Response Team. During your tenure, the Response Team participated in extensive efforts to unconstitutionally monitor and censor Americans’ speech on social media platforms. Accordingly, we request that you appear for a transcribed interview and produce documents relevant to our investigation."

The letter explained it was during that time frame that the Biden White House was pursuing that censorship campaign, when, "you and other bureaucrats reportedly 'sidelined' Dr. Robert Redfield, then-Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) because he 'had a different point of view' and believed the virus 'came from a Wuhan lab.'"

The letter noted that Fauci claimed, during his earlier testimony, he "kept an open mind" about the lab-leak explanation and did not play a role in the "push to downplay" the concept.

"This is false on its face. It is also contradicted by Facebook's decision to remove content about the lab leak theory because of 'pressure' from the Biden Administration, particularly the Response Team, of which you were a member," Jordan wrote.

"To better understand how and to what extent the Executive Branch has coerced or colluded with companies and other intermediaries to censor Americans’ speech, we respectfully request that you appear for a transcribed interview before the Committee."

Further, the letter charges that reporting from the Coronavirus Select Subcommittee alleges Fauci was part of "a conspiracy amongst the highest levels of [National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)]" to hide records about COVID.

That campaign allegedly involved deleting official records and more.

Because of that, the committee wants documentation of communications from 2019 to the present about "moderation, deletion, suppression, restriction, demonetization, or reduced circulation of content, or the accuracy or truth of content."

The letter instructs Fauci to reach out to the committee staff members to schedule the interview, and to provide the documents no later than 5 p.m. on June 21.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!