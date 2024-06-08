A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Ireland overwhelmed as immigration being used as 'weapon' to change demographics

'Government has essentially advertised the services that are on offer here for asylum-seekers'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 8, 2024 at 3:30pm
Residential doors in Ireland (Image by hjrivas from Pixabay)

Residential doors in Ireland

(THE BLAZE) – The United States isn’t the only country overwhelmed by an influx of illegal immigrants, as Ireland is suffering a similar fate.

“God be with the days when it was just Polish immigrants,” YouTuber Keith Woods tells Lauren Chen. “People will be nostalgic for that soon. It’s happening in all the anglosphere countries, but like Canada, the U.S., Ireland — they all increased their population by about 3% in just the year after COVID purely through immigration,” Woods continues. “Ireland had a 3.5% increase in a single year in 2023, which is one of the biggest population increases ever in any country for any reason.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to Woods, illegal immigration has exploded in Ireland “because the government has essentially advertised the services that are on offer here for asylum-seekers.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Ireland overwhelmed as immigration being used as 'weapon' to change demographics
The case for Biden's border catastrophe to be 'treason'
Nearly two-thirds of middle-class Americans are struggling financially
Low expectations plague Air Force Academy
Google snubs 160,000 Normandy heroes, celebrates lesbians instead
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×