Islamic terrorists sacrifice children, then exploit the resulting outrage

As the Gaza war continues, the U.N. embarks upon a policy that rewards bad conduct while punishing the good. While U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres just placed Israel and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on a blacklist of those who harm children in armed conflict, an ethical issue with which Israel struggled in the days after Hamas massacred 1,300 of its citizens clearly demonstrates it alone is the one guided by a moral compass.

This listing by Guterres, which includes Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations as well, is to be sent to the U.N. Security Council on June 14. Obviously, this act equates the barbaric acts of Hamas in intentionally killing Israeli children and beheading babies to the unintentional killing of Palestinian children as a consequence of collateral fallout due to Hamas hiding among the innocent.

There is a continuing effort by various international bodies to apply a lopsided morality in comparing Israel's battlefield conduct to that of the immoral terrorists it has to confront. Just compare the surprise Hamas Oct. 7 surprise attack against Israel to Israel's repeated policy of avoiding harm to civilians by announcing targets beforehand – airdropping fliers, texting messages and making phone calls in advance to forewarn Palestinian innocents. Such warnings, according to West Point urban warfare expert John Spencer, have earned the IDF the lowest combatant/non-combatant death ratio in the world.

The U.N. decision prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to post the statement, "Today the UN added itself to the black list of history when it joined those who support the Hamas murderers. The IDF is the most moral army in the world; no delusional U.N. decision will change that."

While Guterres and liberals here in the U.S. falsely accuse Israel of the indiscriminate killings of children, they fail to remember that Muslim extremists, regardless of their origin, whether Hamas, Chechnyan, Iranian, etc., have never hesitated to intentionally target children.

In September 2004, 32 Muslim extremists from Chechnya violently took over a school in Beslan – a city in North Ossetia, Russia – along with over 1,000 hostages, most of whom were children. These hostages were herded into a gymnasium rigged with explosives and not given food or water for two days. When explosions of unknown origin were heard, Russian Special Forces rushed the school, triggering a major firefight that killed one-third of the hostages.

The Iranians under the mullahs have proven somewhat unique when it comes to sacrificing children. During the eight-year Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988) that took on the character of trench warfare, the Iraqis dug in, defending their positions with minefields. Unwilling to sacrifice their seasoned soldiers to clear a path through the minefields, the mullahs recruited their own children to do it for them. The then-Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, gave the children plastic keys to wear around their necks, assuring them the keys would open the gates to Paradise should they die. On command, the children would run towards the Iraqi positions, triggering the mines and eventually clearing a path for Iranian soldiers to follow.

In Gaza today, the IDF has discovered – unsurprisingly – that Hamas has unhesitantly used hospitals, schools and whatever else it can to hide military assets with absolutely no concerns about placing Palestinian children and civilians at risk from Israeli attacks targeting such assets. This mindset has existed ever since Hamas came to power in Gaza in 2006.

CBS Face the Nation host Bob Schieffer perfectly described this Hamas mindset during the 2014 Gaza war as follows: "In the Middle East, the Palestinian people find themselves in the grip of a terrorist group that has embarked on a strategy to get its own children killed in order to build sympathy for its cause, a strategy that might actually be working, at least in some quarters."

Schieffer went on to share a famous quote by Israel's first and only female prime minister, Golda Meir, who sadly noted: "We can forgive the Arabs for killing our children but we can never forgive them for forcing us to kill their children."

Thus, the true value of a child's life rests within the hands of the beholder. Accordingly, Israel's U.N. ambassador unloaded on Guteres for his decision to list Israel claiming: "The only one who is blacklisted today is the secretary-general, whose decisions since the war started, and even before, are rewarding terrorists and incentivizing them to use children for terror acts. … Shame on him!"

There is an interesting ethical issue Israel faced in the week after the Oct. 7 raid that clearly demonstrates the existence of a line that separates good from evil – i.e., between Israel and Hamas respectively.

For the entire time hostilities have existed between Israel and Hamas, whenever the shooting has stopped and a terrorist has needed medical attention, Israel has provided it. This is accepted as recognition of a medical professional's moral duty to refrain from discriminating against any patient.

However, a debate ensued if that duty extended to those who have violated every principle of warfare under international law by massacring 1,300 civilians. Despite the fact that there has been a tremendous outrage among the Israelis about providing wounded terrorists access to public hospitals, Israel has still met its moral obligation to do so by treating them at IDF or prison medical service facilities instead. Meanwhile, for the terrorists, a wounded Israeli they come across is a dead Israeli as they have been known to execute them on the spot.

The West has a hard time comprehending that for the Islamic extremist mindset, no price is too high to pay as long as the end result imposes Islam upon the world community – even if it includes the need for children to die. While such a mindset thrives for them when those dying children are infidels, it matters not if it comes to sacrificing Muslim children as well.

While an infidel's DNA rejects the above mindset, a Muslim's DNA does not. As such, it is ridiculous for Gutteres to equate the two.

