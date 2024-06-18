A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel rejects U.N.'s absurd explanation for leaving Hamas' use of human shields out of report

Claim word-count limits left no space to mention terrorists embed deliberately among civilians

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 18, 2024 at 6:25pm
Virginia Gamba, special representative of the U.N. secretary-general for children and armed conflict, briefs reporters at U.N. headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024. (U.N. photo by Mark Garten)

Virginia Gamba, special representative of the U.N. secretary-general for children and armed conflict, briefs reporters at U.N. headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

(JNS) -- The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Jewish state’s mission to the United Nations reacted harshly to a U.N. official’s claim that a limited word count was responsible for the exclusion of Hamas’s usage of human shields from a controversial blacklist that included Israel.

Virginia Gamba, special representative to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres for children and armed conflict, briefed reporters last Thursday about the annual Children and Armed Conflict report, which is also known as the “list of shame.”

JNS asked Gamba why the report she compiled contained only one sentence on Hamas’s use of human shields, which is central to the terrorist group’s military strategy and to understanding the casualty toll of Gazan children in Israel’s war against Hamas.

Read the full story ›

