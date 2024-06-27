Israel urges evacuation of northern Gaza neighborhood

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The Israeli military urged Palestinians in Gaza‘s Shejaiya neighborhood to evacuate the area, which it previously operated in, on Thursday.

“You are in a dangerous combat zone,” the Israel Defense Forces wrote in a statement in Arabic for residents of Shejaiya and nearby. “The IDF will act forcefully against terrorist organizations in your areas,” it said. It warned civilians to “evacuate immediately south on Salah al-Din Road.”

Israeli officials have not confirmed they have begun a ground operation in the area, but Palestinian officials reported airstrikes, according to the New York Times. Israeli troops carried out a ground operation targeting Hamas due to intelligence pointing to the group restoring control in the neighborhood, reported Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster.

