Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages from Gaza

Israeli military forces rescued four hostages taken during the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, according to a statement from the Israeli Defense Forces.

Israeli forces freed Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in raids on two locations in Nuseirat, the IDF said in a Saturday post on X. The four had been kidnapped during the Nova music festival during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that killed over 1,200 people.

“Israeli special forces conducted a complex hostage rescue mission and successfully rescued four of our hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza,” IDF spokesman RAdm. Daniel Hagari said in a video released Saturday.

WATCH:

Watch IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari’s statement regarding our operation to bring Noa, Almog, Andrey and Shlomi back home: pic.twitter.com/Tt2wtE9121 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 8, 2024

“They are back home in Israel. They are alive, they are well,” he added.

Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) were rescued in a special operation by the IDF, ISA and Israel Police from 2 separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat after being kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival. They are in good… pic.twitter.com/PnkjL4GRQz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 8, 2024

The operation took place around 11:00 Saturday morning, Hagari said. It occurred “in daylight, in two separate buildings deep inside Gaza, while under fire.”

WATCH:

The four are in “good medical condition and have been transferred to the ‘Sheba’ Tel-HaShomer Medical Center for further medical examinations,” the IDF wrote, noting that they will “continue to make every effort to bring the hostages home.”

The IDF announced in June four Israeli hostages held by Hamas had died.

