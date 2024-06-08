A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages from Gaza

Taken during Oct. 7 terrorist attacks

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 8, 2024 at 12:10pm

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Israeli military forces rescued four hostages taken during the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, according to a statement from the Israeli Defense Forces.

Israeli forces freed Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in raids on two locations in Nuseirat, the IDF said in a Saturday post on X. The four had been kidnapped during the Nova music festival during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that killed over 1,200 people.

“Israeli special forces conducted a complex hostage rescue mission and successfully rescued four of our hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza,” IDF spokesman RAdm. Daniel Hagari said in a video released Saturday.

Are the other Israeli hostages no longer alive?

WATCH:

“They are back home in Israel. They are alive, they are well,” he added.

The operation took place around 11:00 Saturday morning, Hagari said. It occurred “in daylight, in two separate buildings deep inside Gaza, while under fire.”

WATCH:

The four are in “good medical condition and have been transferred to the ‘Sheba’ Tel-HaShomer Medical Center for further medical examinations,” the IDF wrote, noting that they will “continue to make every effort to bring the hostages home.”

The IDF announced in June four Israeli hostages held by Hamas had died.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







