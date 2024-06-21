Israeli foreign minister decries 'grossly erroneous' U.N. data on Hamas war

(JEWISH NEWS SYNDICATE) – Israel’s foreign minister chided the head of the United Nations, expressing “extreme concern” over the global body’s “ongoing misreporting” of Israel’s war against Hamas.

Israel Katz, Jerusalem’s top diplomat, sent the letter, which was viewed by JNS, on Wednesday. Secretary-General António Guterres’s office confirmed receipt of it.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Katz said that the online informational humanitarian-aid delivery dashboard published by UNRWA – the scandal-plagued Palestinian-only aid and social services agency overseen by the United Nations – was “grossly erroneous” due to an underreporting of some 8,000 trucks since the start of the war, including 4,800 in May alone.

Read the full story ›