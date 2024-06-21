A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israeli foreign minister decries 'grossly erroneous' U.N. data on Hamas war

Raises 'serious questions' about world body's neutrality

Published June 21, 2024 at 6:13pm
Russia abstains as the United Nations Security Council adopts the U.S.-backed ceasefire Resolution 2735, on Monday, June 10, 2024. (U.N. photo by Eskinder Debebe)

(JEWISH NEWS SYNDICATE) – Israel’s foreign minister chided the head of the United Nations, expressing “extreme concern” over the global body’s “ongoing misreporting” of Israel’s war against Hamas.

Israel Katz, Jerusalem’s top diplomat, sent the letter, which was viewed by JNS, on Wednesday. Secretary-General António Guterres’s office confirmed receipt of it.

Katz said that the online informational humanitarian-aid delivery dashboard published by UNRWA – the scandal-plagued Palestinian-only aid and social services agency overseen by the United Nations – was “grossly erroneous” due to an underreporting of some 8,000 trucks since the start of the war, including 4,800 in May alone.

