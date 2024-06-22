A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldHOLY LAND HORROR

Israeli social worker consoled 2 kids as they hid from Hamas in closet for 12 hours after parents' Oct. 7 murder

'Don't open the door'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 22, 2024 at 10:01am
Hamas terrorists (Wikimedia Commons)

Hamas terrorists

(NEW YORK POST) – An Israeli social worker comforted two terrified kids for 12 grueling hours on Oct. 7 as they hid from Hamas terrorists in a tiny closet — inches from their mother’s corpse.

Photojournalist father-of-three Roy Mor Edan, 43, left the family’s home in Kfar Aza around 6:30 am and snapped photos of Hamas paragliders. Unbeknownst to him, terrorists had entered his home and shot and killed his wife Smadar, 40, in front of their three children.

Mor Edan’s son Michael, 9, phoned his father for help and the father rushed home, picked up his youngest Abigail in his arms and fled with the other two kids in tow.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.








