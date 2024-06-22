Israeli social worker consoled 2 kids as they hid from Hamas in closet for 12 hours after parents' Oct. 7 murder

(NEW YORK POST) – An Israeli social worker comforted two terrified kids for 12 grueling hours on Oct. 7 as they hid from Hamas terrorists in a tiny closet — inches from their mother’s corpse.

Photojournalist father-of-three Roy Mor Edan, 43, left the family’s home in Kfar Aza around 6:30 am and snapped photos of Hamas paragliders. Unbeknownst to him, terrorists had entered his home and shot and killed his wife Smadar, 40, in front of their three children.

Mor Edan’s son Michael, 9, phoned his father for help and the father rushed home, picked up his youngest Abigail in his arms and fled with the other two kids in tow.

