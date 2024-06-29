A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel and Mideast U.S.GLOBAL INSECURITY

Israel's consul general warns of 'radical Muslim occupation'

'Wake up'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 29, 2024 at 10:22am
Pro-Israel demonstrators march in New York City on Thursday, April 25, 2024 (Video screenshot)

Pro-Israel demonstrators march in New York City on Thursday, April 25, 2024

(NEW YORK POST) – The Big Apple is in danger of falling under “radical Muslim occupation” like many cities in Europe, Israel’s new consul general warned in an exclusive interview with The Post.

“You know what happening in London these days, you know what’s happening in Paris these days and in Malmo, a major city in Sweden?” Ofir Akunis said. “They are under radical Muslim occupation. There are no-go zones and I don’t want to happen here in New York or in other places here in the United States,” Akunis warned. “They burned an American flag right here, in front of the doors of the [Manhattan] consulate. I’m calling on New Yorkers: wake up before it will be too late!”

In a poll taken shortly after Oct. 7, 57% of American Muslims said they believed Hamas’ attack on Israel was “justified.”

Read the full story ›

