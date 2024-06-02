Israel's North ablaze: Anti-tank missiles hits home, sirens sound

(JERUSALEM POST) – A house in Metulla was heavily damaged by two anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon Sunday evening, Kan News reported.

Earlier, Israel Air Force (IAF) jets attacked a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Mis al-Jabal, southern Lebanon, the IDF announced shortly after hostile aircraft intrusion alerts sounded across northern Israel, including in Nahariya and Acre around 3 p.m. The Fire Brigade of Division 91 and the IAF collaborated to target the facility, also killing a terrorist at the facility. After the attack, secondary explosions sounded, indicating the presence of numerous weapons in the warehouse.

Several fires broke out in the Galilee during the afternoon strikes, according to the Fire and Rescue Authority. The IDF reported that these fires were the result of fifteen rockets landing in open areas. There were no casualties.

