J6 prisoner diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer has passed away

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – In April 2024, after being locked up since August 2023, J6er Julio Baquero found out that he had Stage 4 cancer and, fortunately, was granted compassionate release to go home and begin treatment.

Julio was serving an 18-month sentence for exercising his 1st Amendment Right and walking through the U.S. Capitol with doors held open by U.S. Capitol Police. He was non-violent and did no damage while he was in or around the building.

Unfortunately, on Father’s Day, June 16th, Julio succumbed to cancer. Julio came out of the gulags incredibly weak and wasn’t able to begin treatment immediately. He spent much of the remaining time he had going in and out of the hospital. He leaves behind his high-school sweetheart, with whom he had three children aged 10, 11, and 20.

