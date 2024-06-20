A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
James Woods cites 99-second video on Biden's destruction of America

'A quick check list'

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published June 20, 2024 at 1:11pm
Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta render honors during a remembrance ceremony for the Solomon Islands campaign with the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force Takanami-class destroyer JS Makinami on June 27, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Information System Technician 2nd Class Melanie Ocasio)

Actor James Woods has posted online a video from Western Lensman and Blake that described 25 ways "the U.S. is being destroyed."

It lists:

  1. Open borders and illegal immigration
  2. Rampant crime and unsafe cities
  3. Mass addiction and fentanyl
  4. Election insecurity and interference
  5. The educational indoctrination of children
  6. The asymmetrical weaponization of justice
  7. The destruction of private property rights
  8. Inflation and debt
  9. The global depopulation agenda
  10. Record-low fertility and plummeting birth rates
  11. Unaccountable federal bureaucracies
  12. Toxic food supply
  13. Vaccine and pandemic disinformation
  14. The trans contagion and sterilization of children
  15. Overprescription of pharmaceuticals
  16. Destruction of the nuclear family and parental rights
  17. DEI and the new racism
  18. Moral and societal decay
  19. The financing of endless foreign wars
  20. The sprawling surveillance state
  21. The centralization and consolidation of government power
  22. The destruction of trust in institutions
  23. The Censorship Industrial Complex
  24. State-media propaganda
  25. The smearing of those who challenge it
Is America being destroyed?

The video uses one of broadcast legend Paul Harvey's statements to close: "History promises only this for certain; we will get exactly what we deserve."

