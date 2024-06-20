James Woods cites 99-second video on Biden's destruction of America

Actor James Woods has posted online a video from Western Lensman and Blake that described 25 ways "the U.S. is being destroyed."

A quick check list of Joseph Biden’s destruction of America: (pic.twitter.com/AR5J51zV9f — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 19, 2024

It lists:

Open borders and illegal immigration Rampant crime and unsafe cities Mass addiction and fentanyl Election insecurity and interference The educational indoctrination of children The asymmetrical weaponization of justice The destruction of private property rights Inflation and debt The global depopulation agenda Record-low fertility and plummeting birth rates Unaccountable federal bureaucracies Toxic food supply Vaccine and pandemic disinformation The trans contagion and sterilization of children Overprescription of pharmaceuticals Destruction of the nuclear family and parental rights DEI and the new racism Moral and societal decay The financing of endless foreign wars The sprawling surveillance state The centralization and consolidation of government power The destruction of trust in institutions The Censorship Industrial Complex State-media propaganda The smearing of those who challenge it

The video uses one of broadcast legend Paul Harvey's statements to close: "History promises only this for certain; we will get exactly what we deserve."

