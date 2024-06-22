Jewish student suing Ivy League school over anti-Semitism, unsafe environment on campus

(NEW YORK POST) – Jewish Harvard student Shabbos Kestenbaum, who is suing the Ivy League school along with other unnamed students over antisemitism, described an unsafe environment at the university during an event hosted by former alum Lieba Nesis last week.

Kestenbaum, who has testified in front of Congress, is trying to raise awareness of what Jewish students are facing, saying that for whatever people have heard or read about what is happening on college campuses, “it’s significantly worse. ... There is pervasive groupthink at Harvard, there is very little tolerance for dissent,” he told a small group at the private event.

“There are Jewish students, those who I know personally, who have been spat on, an Israeli student was told to leave the class because her nationality made other people uncomfortable.” He has also had to have private security due to threats including one person taunting him with a machete in online posts.

