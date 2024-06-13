When is Joe Biden on the 'juice'? Congress wants to be notified

A Republican in Congress is proposing legislation that would require notification when Joe Biden gets "juiced," or given stimulants that can alter his mood and behavior.

Joe Biden's swings in mood and performance already have attracted headlines multiple times. At times he speaks in a whisper; other times he shouts for an entire speech.

And there have been concerns raised publicly about whether he's being given stimulants on some occasions, amid behavior that voters by a large majority see as a signal of his declining physical and mental capabilities.

Fox News explains the plan is coming from U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., and would require "disclosure of the president's stimulant consumption."

Specifically, before a looming debate scheduled between Biden and President Donald Trump.

"Joe Biden’s embarrassing outbursts of anger and incomprehensible speeches mirror the incalculable damage his policies have had on our nation," the member of Congress told Fox News Digital.

"Frequently slurred speech, abnormally long pauses and the inability to string together five words in a coherent sentence have put Biden’s mental and physical decline on full display. It is unfair to the American people for the White House to be occupied by someone who is literally incapable of speaking."

Ogles calls his bill the "No Juicing Joe Act" and said it was prompted by the refusal by the White House to test Biden's cognition.

"Because they know he will fail miserably," he explained.

When Trump was in office, and critics raised concerns about him, he voluntarily took a cognitive test and "aced" it.

Ogles said it rests with Congress to ensure that the president, "whose office is the most powerful on earth," remains accountable.

There have been situations in the past where presidents have been under the influence, including, Ogles noted, when John F. Kennedy was being treated by Dr. Max Jacobson, and when Woodrow Wilson was recovering from a stroke.

The report noted the White House, in a statement, leveled the accusation that "Republicans are unable to stop announcing how intimidated they remain by President Biden's State of the Union performance."

It was during that speech that Biden was not rambling and soft, but shouted throughout.

The White House said the GOP was mistaking "confidence" for a drug.

Meanwhile, videos of Biden appearing to be utterly confused by his surroundings and events appear on a nearly daily basis. The most recent was when "Italy's prime minister has to retrieve Joe Biden after he wanders away like a lost dog during skydiving demonstration at G7," according to The Gateway Pundit.

Fox reported, "Last week, the Republican National Committee (RNC) research division posted several videos on X that appeared to show President Biden in 'a perpetual state of confusion' following his recent speech in Normandy to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

"The RNC research account, which is managed by former President Trump's campaign and the RNC, rattled off several posts on X of the president in Normandy, with one video showing Biden bending down at one point, seeming to be uncertain whether it was time to sit down.

"Questions about Biden's mental acuity also circulated last week after The Wall Street Journal's bombshell report that interviewed 45 lawmakers and administration officials about Biden's mental performance."

Biden is approaching the age of 82, and already is the oldest person to be president. He's seeking another term that would not end until he would be age 86.

