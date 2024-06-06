Work for WND and Whistleblower magazine!

WND’s critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine needs an experienced journalist to assist long-time WND Managing Editor, author and Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian to produce the magazine each month. This is a full-time job, involving writing and editing duties for WND.com as well as Whistleblower.

Kupelian has produced Whistleblower for the last 25 years, but because of WND’s recent growth and his expanded responsibilities, could use another editor dedicated to helping with the monthly magazine.

Readers routinely describe Whistleblower magazine as “a light in a dark world,” “a breath of fresh air” and “dead-on and razor-sharp,” while Rabbi Jonathan Cahn describes Whistleblower simply as “brilliant.”

Applicant must have a strong Judeo-Christian worldview, possess a broad understanding of the American political-cultural landscape, be very plugged in to current news, and have top-notch writing skills. An eye for design and interior graphics is a plus.

Only experienced journalists need apply. Please respond to [email protected] and include a cover letter, résumé and links to several published articles.