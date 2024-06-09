A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Journalist 'mocked and abused' for Christian beliefs sues Liberal Democrats

'I have been subjected to hostile, degrading and harassing conduct'

Published June 9, 2024 at 6:45pm

 

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- A former BBC journalist and deselected Liberal Democrat candidate, David Campanale, has filed a lawsuit against his party, alleging discrimination due to his Christian faith, sparking significant controversy within the political sphere in the United Kingdom.

Campanale claims he was prevented from contesting as a member of parliament in Sutton and Cheam, a significant electoral battleground, because of deep-seated hostility from party members toward his religious views. The legal battle and public outcry have raised questions about religious freedom and discrimination within political parties in the U.K.

Campanale’s civil claim includes serious allegations against the current Liberal Democrat candidate, Luke Taylor, accusing him of leading a campaign that marginalized Campanale for his Christian beliefs, the Telegraph reported.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







