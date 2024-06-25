Judge appears skeptical as 3rd day of Trump classified-docs hearings comes to a close

(FOX NEWS) -- Attorneys for former President Trump argued that the search of his Mar-a-Lago property in August 2022 was without probable cause and a violation of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee's constitutional rights, while federal prosecutors blasted the defense as a "conspiracy theory."

Trump attorneys and federal prosecutors appeared in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida Tuesday before Judge Aileen Cannon.

Cannon first held a hearing Tuesday morning related to Trump's "Motion for Relief relating to the Mar-a-Lago Raid and Unlawful Piercing of Attorney-Client Privilege."

