Judge appears skeptical as 3rd day of Trump classified-docs hearings comes to a close

Defense claims Mar-a-Lago search done without probable cause as prosecutors slam 'conspiracy theory'

Published June 25, 2024 at 7:05pm
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet White House staff members waving American flags as they depart the South Portico entrance of the White House Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn to begin their trip to Nashville, Tennessee. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(FOX NEWS) -- Attorneys for former President Trump argued that the search of his Mar-a-Lago property in August 2022 was without probable cause and a violation of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee's constitutional rights, while federal prosecutors blasted the defense as a "conspiracy theory."

Trump attorneys and federal prosecutors appeared in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida Tuesday before Judge Aileen Cannon.

Cannon first held a hearing Tuesday morning related to Trump's "Motion for Relief relating to the Mar-a-Lago Raid and Unlawful Piercing of Attorney-Client Privilege."

