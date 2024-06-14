Judge orders Alex Jones to liquidate assets to pay Sandy Hook families

A federal judge overseeing the fight Sandy Hook school shooting victims' families brought against Infowars founder Alex Jones, over his claims it was faked by the government, has issued a ruling on the liquidation of his personal assets.

The Post Millennial reveals Christopher Lopez, a bankruptcy judge, said those assets will be liquidated to pay down on a massive civil judgment that two juries returned against Jones.

The report said Jones just a week ago had agreed to convert his bankruptcy case to a liquidation, and a ruling was pending on whether Jones' corporation, Free Speech Systems, also would be liquidated.

The report said Jones' primary home in Austin would be protected, as well as some other belongings. But the famed broadcaster already has moved to sell his ranch, estimated to be worth $2.8 million, as well as a collection of guns.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Jones' claims that the shooting was a staged event infuriated families of the victims, and although he later recanted, they sued him for defamation anyway.

Is it a travesty that someone's assets can be seized for speaking one's mind on a controversial issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (15 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

If the judge determines Free Speech Systems must be liquidated, it would mean Jones losing any control of his company.

In fact, he told reporters heading into court, "This is probably the end of Infowars here very, very soon. … It’s just the beginning of my fight against tyranny."

There have been some of Jones' supporters who have suggested they might buy assets.

The civil judgment against Jones was for about $1.5 billion.

Sandy Hook families have demanded payment, refusing offers to settle, and also insist that he lose control of his media accounts.

The families have announced their intention to continue pursuing any future earnings by Jones, because they believe he'll keep broadcasting in some fashion.

In recent days he's been suggesting fans download videos from his archive to preserve them, and pointing out alternative sources for purchasing dietary supplements he sells online.

Reports show his personal assets total about $9 million and Free Speech has some $6 million in cash and $1.2 million in inventory.

Both Jones and his commercial persona filed for bankruptcy protection two years ago when the civil judgments came down.

The plaintiffs were awarded damages for his statements about the 2012 shooting that killed six teachers and 20 first graders in Newtown, Connecticut.

A lawyer for the families said one of their goals was to deprive him of the ability "to inflict mass harm."

Jones recently was interviewed by Tucker Carlson, and commented on a wide range of issues.

Ep. 46 The Alex Jones Interview TIMESTAMPS: 2:46 Alex Jones predictions

15:07 Deplatforming

21:59 Dividing us on race

25:37 The border

28:09 Austin

32:12 New World Order

42:09 Brian Stelter demon video

50:57 Depopulation

1:07:51 Food

1:13:51 Whiskey

1:16:22 Presidential… pic.twitter.com/IsJAQDUzDc — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 7, 2023

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!