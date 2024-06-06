Judge orders Bannon to report for jail sentence starting July 1

A federal judge has ordered longtime Trump adviser Steve Bannon to report to jail July 1 for a four-month sentence for refusing to testify to ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan Jan. 6 investigating committee.

That now-defunct group, partisan because only Pelosi was allowed to pick its members, orchestrated witnesses and testimony to try to portray President Donald Trump as guilty of something for the rioting that happened amid a protest Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol of Congress' decision to adopt the Joe Biden election victory.

Bannon was ordered by Democrats to testify about Trump, and he declined, based on Trump's decision to invoke executive privilege over the information – a move that Democrats refused to accept.



The court in his case claimed he could not show that Trump indeed invoked that privilege.

Bannon noted that the lawfare orchestrated by Democrats from Joe Biden down against Trump and his associates will not succeed.

"They're not going to shut up Trump. They're not going to shut up Navarro. They're not going to shut up Bannon. And they're certainly not going to shut up MAGA."

The order for Bannon came from U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, who lifted his previous stay on Bannon's four-month sentence.

However, there still is time for Bannon to seek a review from the full appellate court, or the Supreme Court.

"My stay of Mr. Bannon’s obligation to self-surrender is revoked," the judge said. "I do not believe that the original basis for my stay of Mr. Bannon’s sentence exists anymore."

It's the result of a contempt citation from the then-Democrat controlled Congress.

Bannon hosts the popular War Room podcast that attracts tens of thousands of fans.

Earlier, another Trump adviser, Peter Navarro, began serving his four-month sentence for not responding the way the committee demanded.

Bannon’s lawyer, David Schoen, said outside the court that Bannon’s previous lawyer informed him that "when executive privilege has been invoked, you no longer have to comply with a subpoena."

A report at RVMNews said Democrats had demanded he provide documents and testify before the House committee, which was killed when Republicans took the majority in the House.



