Kate Middleton appears on balcony alongside royal family during Trooping the Color parade

(NEW YORK POST) – On a typical rainy morning in London, Kate Middleton was a ray of sunshine on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, all smiles, and waving at the crowd of onlookers during the annual Trooping the Colour — her first public appearance since revealing her cancer battle.

The band fittingly played “Over the Rainbow” just before Middleton stepped out with her family. She stood in between her husband, Prince William, and King Charles, as they watched the traditional military flyover, with Princess Charlotte in front of her and sons Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 6, close by.

The positioning seemed intentional, and touching, since last year Prince William was standing next to his father. Having King Charles and Middleton stand next to one another was a “gesture of solidarity and support,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun.

