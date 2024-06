(FOX NEWS) -- Kate Middleton paid homage to her husband on Father's Day with a message on social media.

The Princess of Wales shared a photo Sunday of Prince William with his back turned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Beside him, also facing away from the camera, were the couple's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William had his arms around his children as they gazed out at the ocean from the sand.

Read the full story ›