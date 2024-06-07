A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Knesset Member Ohad Tal challenges American Jews: Whose side are you on?

'Who would Hamas want you to support?'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 7, 2024 at 12:02pm

(ISRAEL 365 NEWS) – During a recent interview on Steve Bannon’s War Room, Israeli Knesset member Ohad Tal delivered a message to American Jewish voters. “When you’re going to vote in November, remember to ask yourself: Who does Hamas want you to vote for? Who would Hamas want you to support?”

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches, Tal’s message is clear: the future of Israel and the Jewish people worldwide hangs in the balance, and the American Jewish vote will have profound consequences.

Tal emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship but explained that its effectiveness depends on strong leadership in the White House against the countries’ shared enemies. To that end, he criticized the current administration’s policies, claiming they undermine Israel’s security and support America’s enemy, Iran.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







