President Donald Trump's campaign has taken to promoting the famous quotes of Joe Biden.

They're contained in a new campaign ad that delivers timeless … something.

One, of course, his is avoidance of the word "Creator." "We hold these truths to be self-event. All men and women created by the, go you know… You know the thing."



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Donald Trump Just Posted This On Truth Social "TIMELESS QUOTES BY JOE BIDEN" How is this real life? #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/oX75yvM0iz — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 14, 2024

Are most Americans more embarrassed about Joe Biden than they are about Donald Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (237 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

The Gateway Pundit took time to spell some others:

"America is a nation that can be defined in a single word: Assemfhuuthimaafuutheemscuseme… excuse me the foothills of the Himilayas with Xi Jinping."

"Shenewlofthbudshenewlongdashedenied our freedom can never be secured…"

"But we’ll never forget. Lying around. handeyebeenyahassent been lying around, actually…."

"It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who register to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so. End of quote. Repeat the line."

"I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trueindernationdanderpreshure."

He also recently, during a speech, read from the teleprompter the word "pause," instead of using a pause for dramatic effect.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!