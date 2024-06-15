A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

'Largest neo-Nazi group in Sweden' now designated as terrorist organization by U.S.

Nordic Resistance Movement also has branches in Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland

Published June 15, 2024 at 5:12pm

(UPI) – The U.S. State Department Friday designated the Nordic Resistance Movement and three of its leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists. Three of the alleged leaders of the group also were designated,

The State Department said Fredrik Vejdeland has been in the group's national leadership for 20 years and is the head of the group's national council. Par Oberg is an NRM national council member and heads the group's parliamentary branch.

Leif Robert Eklund is on the NRM's national council and coordinates various Swedish NRM divisions, according to the State Department.

