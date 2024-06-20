A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
The most and least expensive beers at college football stadiums

Prices can vary dramatically

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 20, 2024 at 12:37pm

(Image courtesy Pexels)

(RVM NEWS) – For years, college football fans had to resort to tailgating for their pre-game beers, as NCAA rules and various state laws prevented the sale of alcohol inside stadiums. This changed gradually as universities recognized the potential for increased revenue and improved fan experience.

The NCAA began relaxing its stance and by the mid-2010s several schools started to pilot beer sales during games. Today, a significant number of stadiums have embraced this change, though prices can vary dramatically.

As a byproduct many of the nation’s most difficult environments to play in have become all the more ruckus given the inclusion of alcohol.

Read the full story ›

