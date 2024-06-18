'How is this legal?' Sparks fly over tax-funded LGBT-only housing

LGBT promoters for years have been demanding "non-discrimination" laws and regulations across America, claiming, "All we want is equality."

Now, it seems, they want a little more than equality.

The Daily Mail reports a housing complex is being planned and promoted in Portland, Maine, that would allow LGBT residents exclusively.

It's called The Equality Community Center, which is expected to be a new five-story housing unit for members of the LGBT community who are 55 or older.

Plans are to open it in the spring of 2026.

There are plans for 54 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

Funding is coming from MaineHousing's tax credits, federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits, a bank loan and an increment financing district set up the city.

But it's getting bashed online, over the discriminatory plan that is being used to pursue the project.

The social media account LibsofTikTok pointed out: "Maine is opening up new publicly funded affordable housing. The qualification is that you have to be LGBTQ. According to the Fair Housing Act, housing discrimination based on s*xual orientation or gender identity is illegal. How is this legal?"

Another comment joined, with, "This goes to show you that group movements like this were never about equal rights – it was always about politicians granting special rights to preferred groups who will vote for them. It's been a con the whole time."

Yet another, said, "Taxpayers will not be forced to pay for housing for the LGBTQ+ community. This is what Democratic-Socialism looks like – your taxes, their benefits."

Ed Gardner, a project developer, cited the benefits for the LGBT community.

There, residents will find "acceptance and services," he suggested, according to the report.

"I think we'll be able to see them come out and be more part of the community rather than be stuck in their homes and not have anybody to socialize with," Gardner said.

Another social media comment, from TheUnquirer, turned blunt, however.

"In Maine – some groups are more equal than others."

Other such housing projects already are in the works in Boston, Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia.

