SEE IT: Photographer captures 'mind-blowing' images of rare animal

Legend says birth of a white bison is believed to mean 'better times' are ahead

Published June 13, 2024 at 8:44pm

(Image by Juraj Varga from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- A photographer who was lucky enough to catch a glimpse of a rare white bison calf that was reportedly born at Yellowstone National Park has shared images of the potentially sacred sighting.

Erin Braaten of Dancing Aspens Photography in Kalispell, Montana, captured the moment while visiting the Lamar Valley section of the park, the photographer and mom of eight told Fox News Digital.

"We came around the corner, and there was a bison down in the river and in the front of us [where we] were stopped. And, behind us there was this kind of white light critter out there, and I thought maybe it was a coyote," Braaten said.

×