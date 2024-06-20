A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Liberal college blames anti-Israel agitators for poor enrollment, staffing cuts

Incoming freshman class 'significantly below what we had hoped'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 20, 2024 at 2:31pm

(FOX NEWS) – A Boston liberal arts college admitted that the recent anti-Israel protests on campus have contributed to low enrollment for the upcoming academic year, which will necessitate possible staffing cuts.

In an internal message this week, Emerson College president Jay Bernhardt pointed to "multiple factors" prompting a "significant" shortage in the incoming freshman class, including the protests and the press generated by them.

"We want to share with our community that the size of our incoming first-year class for Fall 2024 is significantly below what we had hoped," Bernhardt’s statement declared this week.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







