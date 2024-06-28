'There is a deep, a wide, and a very aggressive panic in the Dem party'

A report from the Daily Mail, within minutes of Thursday's debate between incumbent Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, revealed a horrifying situation for America's Democrats:

It explained John King of CNN reports: "Right now as we speak there is a deep, a wide, and a very aggressive panic in the Democratic party. It started moments into the debate and it continues right now. It involves strategists, party officials and fundraisers, and they are having conversations about the president's performance, which they think was dismal."

Biden, in fact, repeatedly stumbled, and his hoarse voice made it just appear worse.

King continued, "They're having conversations about what they should do about it. Some of those conversations involve should we go to the White House and ask the president to step aside. Others are about should prominent Democrats go public with that call, because this debate was so terrible."

The report said Biden "froze" just minutes into the debate, "losing his train of thought answering a question."

Biden's mental acuity at age 81 and soon to be 82 has been a concern for many American voters in this election. Contributing to that is the fact a special counseling investigating Biden for taking and keeping government documents found he did, but recommended against charges because of Biden's "diminished" capacities.

When Biden fumbled one answer, Trump said, "I really don't know what he just said."

The report accused Biden of suffering multiple "senior moments."

At one point, Biden said, "Making sure that we're able to make every single solitary person...eligible for what I've been able to do with..the...Covid...excuse me...dealing with everything we had to do with...look...if...we finally beat Medicare."

Trump's rejoinder? "He’s right he did beat Medicare – he beat it to death."

Former Biden communications team member Kate Bedingfeld said Biden's performance was "really disappointing."

According to the report, "David Axelrod, Obama's former senior adviser, said if the debate is judged on policy, Biden scored points on abortion and the economy." But the news was not all good.

"There is a sense of shock about how he came out at the beginning of this debate. About how his voice sounded. He seemed a little bit disoriented. There are going to be discussions about whether he should continue.," he said.

