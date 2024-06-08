A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Maine's oldest 'lobster lady' turns 104, refuses to retire

Catching crustaceans for over 9 decades

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 8, 2024 at 11:07am
Maine's 'Lobster Lady' Virginia Oliver (video screenshot)

Maine's 'Lobster Lady' Virginia Oliver

(BREITBART) – Maine’s oldest active lobster trapper just turned 104, and she still has no plans of retiring after catching crustaceans for over nine decades.

Virginia Oliver began trapping lobsters off the coast of Rockland with her father at the age of eight, she told a local CBS station. That was before the Great Depression. She’s become quite a staple in her town over the years; her nickname is “the Lobster Lady” and she even stars as the subject of a book by the same name.

After celebrating her hundred and fourth birthday on Thursday, Oliver is adamant that she’s going lobstering again this summer. “Oh, I’m going to go,” she told the outlet. Regardless of her age, Oliver says “‘I’m still the boss.”

Read the full story ›

